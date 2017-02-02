Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Mazda Motor":
 Aktien      OS    


Mazda Motor 9-month Profit Down




02.02.17 07:58
dpa-AFX


FUCHU (dpa-AFX) - Mazda Motor Corp.

(MZDAF.PK) reported Thursday that its net income attributable to owners of the parent for the nine months slid about 35 percent to 79.9 billion yen. Basic earnings per share declined to 133.71 yen from 206.51 yen last year.


Operating income for the period was reduced by 41.2 percent to 101.95 billion yen.


Net sales for the nine-month period totaled 2.348 trillion yen, a decrease of 7.8 percent, compared to 2.547 trillion yen a year ago.


Looking ahead, for the full year, the Group continues to expect net income attributable to owners of the parent of 90 billion yen, on net sales of 3.2 trillion yen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten!
Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
AVZ Minerals Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
13,40 € 13,472 € -0,072 € -0,53% 02.02./09:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JP3868400007 854131 16,81 € 11,02 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		13,40 € -0,53%  08:58
Düsseldorf 13,23 € 0,00%  01.02.17
Frankfurt 13,223 € 0,00%  01.02.17
Hamburg 13,205 € -0,38%  08:11
Stuttgart 13,229 € -0,39%  08:01
München 13,20 € -0,41%  08:00
Berlin 13,37 € -0,56%  08:06
Nasdaq OTC Other 14,4322 $ -2,49%  01.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten! Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!

AVZ Minerals Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
541 Mazda, was wird aus dem Unte. 30.06.15
56 Mazda, Platz da (Nach oben). 08.11.12
6 Mein Auto spinnt ! Was mache. 07.05.03
1 Mal was anderes: MAZDA > B. 16.04.03
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...