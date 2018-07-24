Erweiterte Funktionen


May macht Brexit-Verhandlungen zur Chefsache




24.07.18 16:36
dts Nachrichtenagentur

über dts NachrichtenagenturLONDON (dts Nachrichtenagentur) - Großbritanniens Premierministerin Theresa May übernimmt die Kontrolle über die Brexit-Verhandlungen. "I will lead the negotiations with the European Union, with the Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union deputizing on my behalf", teilte May in einem Schreiben an das britische Parlament mit, über das Bloomberg am Dienstag berichtete. Sie wertet damit das von Dominic Raab geführte Brexit-Ministerium (DExEU) ab, welches bisher auf einen härteren Brexit gesetzt hatte als die Premierministerin selbst.



"DExEU will continue to lead on all of the Government’s preparations for Brexit: domestic preparations in both a deal and a no deal scenario, all of the necessary legislation, and preparations for the negotiations to implement the detail of the Future Framework", so May. Sie hatte außerdem angekündigt, in den Verhandlungen darauf hinzuwirken, dass Großbritannien die Regeln des Europäischen Binnenmarktes bis Ende 2020 beibehalte.


Foto: über dts Nachrichtenagentur

