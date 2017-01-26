Maxim Integrated Products Inc. Announces 43% Advance In Q2 Earnings
26.01.17 22:30
dpa-AFX
SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Maxim Integrated Products Inc.
(MXIM) reported a profit for its second quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line climbed to $132.70 million, or $0.46 per share. This was up from $92.82 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% to $551.00 million. This was up from $510.83 million last year.
Maxim Integrated Products Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q2): $132.70 Mln. vs. $92.82 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 43.0% -EPS (Q2): $0.46 vs. $0.32 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 43.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q2): $551.00 Mln vs. $510.83 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.9%
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.43 - $0.49 Next quarter revenue guidance: $555 - $595 Mln
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|44,78 $
|41,97 $
|2,81 $
|+6,70%
|27.01./18:50
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US57772K1016
|876158
|45,27 $
|30,31 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|42,16 €
|+7,33%
|16:05
|Stuttgart
|41,82 €
|+7,09%
|17:55
|Berlin
|41,87 €
|+6,82%
|18:42
|Nasdaq
|44,78 $
|+6,70%
|18:50
|Frankfurt
|41,603 €
|+4,83%
|11:00
|Hamburg
|40,00 €
|+2,29%
|08:05
|Düsseldorf
|39,765 €
|+1,57%
|09:11
|München
|39,045 €
|-0,19%
|08:00