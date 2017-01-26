Erweiterte Funktionen



Maxim Integrated Products Inc. Announces 43% Advance In Q2 Earnings




26.01.17 22:30
dpa-AFX


SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

(MXIM) reported a profit for its second quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line climbed to $132.70 million, or $0.46 per share. This was up from $92.82 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's second quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% to $551.00 million. This was up from $510.83 million last year.


Maxim Integrated Products Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q2): $132.70 Mln. vs. $92.82 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 43.0% -EPS (Q2): $0.46 vs. $0.32 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 43.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q2): $551.00 Mln vs. $510.83 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.9%


-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.43 - $0.49 Next quarter revenue guidance: $555 - $595 Mln


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!
Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
44,78 $ 41,97 $ 2,81 $ +6,70% 27.01./18:50
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US57772K1016 876158 45,27 $ 30,31 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		42,16 € +7,33%  16:05
Stuttgart 41,82 € +7,09%  17:55
Berlin 41,87 € +6,82%  18:42
Nasdaq 44,78 $ +6,70%  18:50
Frankfurt 41,603 € +4,83%  11:00
Hamburg 40,00 € +2,29%  08:05
Düsseldorf 39,765 € +1,57%  09:11
München 39,045 € -0,19%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten! Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...