Mattis Completes Middle East Tour; To Deliver Counter-ISIS Review To White House

22.02.17 15:17
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis yesterday completed his first trip to the Middle East, where he gained valuable insight as he prepares to make key policy decisions, the Pentagon said.


He will be submitting the results of a review of the department's strategy to defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria to the White House next week, Pentagon press operations director Navy Capt. Jeff Davis told reporters Tuesday.


In a memorandum signed January 28, President Donald Trump ordered the Defense Department to come up with a new plan within 30 days to defeat ISIS. Davis said the review is due early next week, and added, "we're on track to deliver it on time."


