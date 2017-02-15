Mattis In Brussels, Says U.S. Remains Committed To NATO As Alliance Transforms

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The United States remains committed to NATO, history's most successful military alliance, as it transforms to match the changing character of war, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told reporters traveling with him to a NATO defense ministers conference in Belgium.





Mattis later arrived in Brussels and met with NATO counterparts. He will discuss efforts to defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, the Pentagon said.

"Our commitment remains to NATO, [which is] . in the midst of transformation. Why? You've watched as the character of war over this last dozen years has changed itself, and as the character of war changes, so must the character of the militaries that address them," Mattis said.

To underscore the alliance's commitment to change, the secretary noted that the only NATO command with a headquarters in the United States is Allied Command Transformation.

Mattis also plans to meet with international partners while attending the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

