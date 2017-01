Mattel Remains Firmly Negative After Early Sell-Off

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Mattel":

EL SEGUNDO (dpa-AFX) - After gapping open sharply lower, shares of Mattel (MAT) continue to see significant weakness in afternoon trading on Thursday.



Mattel is currently down by 16.5 percent after hitting its lowest intraday level in almost a year.

The initial drop by Mattel came after the toy maker reported fourth quarter earnings and revenues that came in below analyst estimates.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM