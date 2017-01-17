Erweiterte Funktionen

Mattel Inc. Names Margaret Georgiadis CEO




17.01.17 14:54
dpa-AFX


EL SEGUNDO (dpa-AFX) - Mattel Inc. (MAT) announced that Margaret Georgiadis has been named as CEO, effective February 8, 2017. Ms. Georgiadis, who will also join Mattel's Board, was most recently President, Americas at Google Inc.

She will succeed Christopher Sinclair as CEO. Going forward, Sinclair will serve as Executive Chairman of the Board. Richard Dickson will continue as President and Chief Operating Officer.


As President, Americas at Google from 2011-2017, Ms. Georgiadis led the company's commercial operations and advertising sales in the US, Canada, and Latin America. Her prior roles at Google include leading Global Sales Operations and expanding local and commerce businesses. Ms. Georgiadis has served as COO of Groupon, Inc., and Executive Vice President of Card Products and Chief Marketing Officer of Discover Financial Services. Prior to Discover, Ms. Georgiadis was a partner at McKinsey & Company for 15 years in London and Chicago.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



