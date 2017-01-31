Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Mastercard":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Mastercard Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates




31.01.17 14:35
dpa-AFX


HARRISON (dpa-AFX) - Mastercard Inc. (MA) Tuesday announced an increase in fourth quarter net profit to $933 million from $890 million in the prior year.

On a per share basis, earnings climbed to $0.86 from $0.79 in the previous year. On an adjusted basis, earning were $940 million.


On average, 30 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.85 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.


The technology company in the global payments industry reported 9 percent increase in net revenue for the fourth quarter to $2.756 billion from $2.517 billion last year. On a currency-neutral basis increase was 10 percent. Wall Street expected $2.79 billion.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Zink-Aktie - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Mrd.!
Top-Geologen sollen in Kürze Ressourcen-Schätzung vorlegen!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
106,46 $ 109,30 $ -2,84 $ -2,60% 31.01./17:44
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US57636Q1040 A0F602 111,07 $ 78,52 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		98,82 € -3,35%  17:53
München 102,80 € +0,69%  13:13
Hamburg 101,88 € -0,24%  08:03
Berlin 102,27 € -0,59%  08:08
Düsseldorf 101,73 € -0,62%  09:52
NYSE 106,46 $ -2,60%  17:44
Frankfurt 98,812 € -3,20%  16:59
Xetra 98,82 € -3,31%  17:35
Stuttgart 98,09 € -4,39%  15:48
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Die günstigste Zink-Aktie - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Mrd.! Top-Geologen sollen in Kürze Ressourcen-Schätzung vorlegen!

Altair Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
84 Mastercard mit KGV 15 sehr . 31.10.16
14 Löschung 04.08.10
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...