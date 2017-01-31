Mastercard Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
31.01.17 14:35
dpa-AFX
HARRISON (dpa-AFX) - Mastercard Inc. (MA) Tuesday announced an increase in fourth quarter net profit to $933 million from $890 million in the prior year.
On a per share basis, earnings climbed to $0.86 from $0.79 in the previous year. On an adjusted basis, earning were $940 million.
On average, 30 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.85 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.
The technology company in the global payments industry reported 9 percent increase in net revenue for the fourth quarter to $2.756 billion from $2.517 billion last year. On a currency-neutral basis increase was 10 percent. Wall Street expected $2.79 billion.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|106,46 $
|109,30 $
|-2,84 $
|-2,60%
|31.01./17:44
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US57636Q1040
|A0F602
|111,07 $
|78,52 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|98,82 €
|-3,35%
|17:53
|München
|102,80 €
|+0,69%
|13:13
|Hamburg
|101,88 €
|-0,24%
|08:03
|Berlin
|102,27 €
|-0,59%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|101,73 €
|-0,62%
|09:52
|NYSE
|106,46 $
|-2,60%
|17:44
|Frankfurt
|98,812 €
|-3,20%
|16:59
|Xetra
|98,82 €
|-3,31%
|17:35
|Stuttgart
|98,09 €
|-4,39%
|15:48
