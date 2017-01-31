Mastercard Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Mastercard":

HARRISON (dpa-AFX) - Mastercard Inc. (MA) Tuesday announced an increase in fourth quarter net profit to $933 million from $890 million in the prior year.



On a per share basis, earnings climbed to $0.86 from $0.79 in the previous year. On an adjusted basis, earning were $940 million.

On average, 30 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.85 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.

The technology company in the global payments industry reported 9 percent increase in net revenue for the fourth quarter to $2.756 billion from $2.517 billion last year. On a currency-neutral basis increase was 10 percent. Wall Street expected $2.79 billion.

