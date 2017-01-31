Mastercard Incorporated Q4 Profit Rises 6%

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Mastercard":

HARRISON (dpa-AFX) - Mastercard Incorporated (MA) released earnings for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.





The company said its bottom line rose to $940 million, or $0.86 per share. This was higher than $890 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.5% to $2.76 billion. This was up from $2.52 billion last year.

Mastercard Incorporated earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $940 Mln. vs. $890 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.86 vs. $0.79 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.85 -Revenue (Q4): $2.76 Bln vs. $2.52 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.5%

