Mastercard Incorporated Q4 Profit Rises 6%
31.01.17 14:21
dpa-AFX
HARRISON (dpa-AFX) - Mastercard Incorporated (MA) released earnings for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line rose to $940 million, or $0.86 per share. This was higher than $890 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.5% to $2.76 billion. This was up from $2.52 billion last year.
Mastercard Incorporated earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $940 Mln. vs. $890 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.86 vs. $0.79 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.85 -Revenue (Q4): $2.76 Bln vs. $2.52 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.5%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|106,50 $
|109,30 $
|-2,80 $
|-2,56%
|31.01./17:45
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US57636Q1040
|A0F602
|111,07 $
|78,52 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|98,82 €
|-3,35%
|17:53
|München
|102,80 €
|+0,69%
|13:13
|Hamburg
|101,88 €
|-0,24%
|08:03
|Berlin
|102,27 €
|-0,59%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|101,73 €
|-0,62%
|09:52
|NYSE
|106,50 $
|-2,56%
|17:44
|Frankfurt
|98,812 €
|-3,20%
|16:59
|Xetra
|98,82 €
|-3,31%
|17:35
|Stuttgart
|98,09 €
|-4,39%
|15:48
