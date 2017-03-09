Erweiterte Funktionen

Massive 911 Outage At AT&T




09.03.17 17:11
dpa-AFX


DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Some AT&T customers were unable to dial 911 for a few hours on Wednesday night in at least 14 states and Washington, D.

C., officials confirmed.


An AT&T spokesman apologized to customers for the problem and said the 911 service has been restored for customers.


"Service has been restored for wireless customers affected by an issue connecting to 911," a representative for the company said. "We apologize to those affected."


However, AT&T, the second-biggest wireless carrier in the United States, did not reveal the reason behind the outage or how many customers were affected.


Various law enforcement and government agencies in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington had posted warnings by 9:30 p.m.


Ajit Pai, the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, on Twitter said, "We're receiving reports of widespread AT&T 911 call outages. @FCC public safety staff are investigating. I'll post more info once available."


"@FCC AT&T has reported to me that 911 service is now restored. The @FCC will investigate the root cause of the outage and its impact," he later tweeted.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
