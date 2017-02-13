Mass Rallies In Mexico Protesting Trump's Immigration Policies

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Mexico witnessed mass rallies Sunday protesting US President Donald Trump's immigration policies and plan for a border wall.





Demonstrations were held in more than a dozen Mexican cities, demanding respect for their country and its migrants in the face of perceived hostility from the Trump administration.

About 20,000 people, dressed in white, marched through capital Mexico City waving national flags and anti-Trump placards. Banners read: "Gracias, Trump, for unifying Mexico," and "We love Americans, we hate racism."

The march also featured banners criticizing Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto for failing to tackle corruption and reduce violence.

US-Mexico relations are weakening in the wake of a series of statements and executive actions by Trump after he became the President.

Trump had signed an executive order last month to build a wall along the 3,200 kilometer long border that separates the United States from Mexico, one of Trump's key election campaign pledges.

It was followed by a suggestion to impose a 20% tax on goods imported from Mexico to pay for the expenses of the massive wall.

Provoked by the suggestion, Enrique Pena Nieto canceled a visit to the US.

Thursday, Trump signed three executive orders targeting illegal immigrants who commit crimes and smuggle drugs to the US.

