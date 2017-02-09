Erweiterte Funktionen
Masco Q4 Profit Rises, Sales Up 3%
09.02.17 14:02
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Masco Corp. (MAS) Thursday reported an increase in fourth quarter net income attributable to the company to $98 million from $75 million a year ago.
On a per share basis,earnings were $0.30 from $0.22 last year.
On average, 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.34 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.
Net sales for the quarter grew 3 percent to $1.759 billion from $1.715 billion a year ago. Wall Street was looking for $1.75 billion. Sales was up 4 percent in local currency basis.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|34,616 €
|34,848 €
|-0,232 €
|-0,67%
|09.02./14:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US89055F1030
|A14UY4
|36,66 €
|20,37 €
= Realtime
