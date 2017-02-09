Erweiterte Funktionen



Masco Q4 Profit Rises, Sales Up 3%




WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Masco Corp. (MAS) Thursday reported an increase in fourth quarter net income attributable to the company to $98 million from $75 million a year ago.

On a per share basis,earnings were $0.30 from $0.22 last year.


On average, 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.34 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.


Net sales for the quarter grew 3 percent to $1.759 billion from $1.715 billion a year ago. Wall Street was looking for $1.75 billion. Sales was up 4 percent in local currency basis.


