Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Earnings Rise 77% In Q4
02.03.17 22:31
dpa-AFX
SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Marvell Technology Group Ltd.
(MRVL) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.
The company said its bottom line rose to $114.17 million, or $0.22 per share. This was up from $64.61 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 5.2% to $571.40 million. This was down from $602.51 million last year.
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $114.17 Mln. vs. $64.61 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 76.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.22 vs. $0.12 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 83.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.19 -Revenue (Q4): $571.40 Mln vs. $602.51 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -5.2%
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.19 - $0.23 Next quarter revenue guidance: $570 Mln
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|15,85 $
|15,93 $
|-0,08 $
|-0,50%
|02.03./22:51
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG5876H1051
|930131
|16,30 $
|9,05 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|14,90 €
|0,00%
|01.03.17
|München
|15,28 €
|+3,07%
|19:47
|Hamburg
|14,76 €
|+1,86%
|08:04
|Frankfurt
|15,018 €
|+1,33%
|19:23
|Berlin
|15,195 €
|+0,86%
|18:45
|Stuttgart
|14,909 €
|0,00%
|16:46
|Düsseldorf
|14,785 €
|-0,44%
|08:06
|Nasdaq
|15,85 $
|-0,50%
|22:00
