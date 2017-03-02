Erweiterte Funktionen



Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Earnings Rise 77% In Q4




02.03.17 22:31
dpa-AFX


SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

(MRVL) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.


The company said its bottom line rose to $114.17 million, or $0.22 per share. This was up from $64.61 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 5.2% to $571.40 million. This was down from $602.51 million last year.


Marvell Technology Group Ltd. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $114.17 Mln. vs. $64.61 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 76.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.22 vs. $0.12 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 83.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.19 -Revenue (Q4): $571.40 Mln vs. $602.51 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -5.2%


-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.19 - $0.23 Next quarter revenue guidance: $570 Mln


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Mangan revolutioniert Elektroauto-Akkus!
Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW in 2 Minuten laden! 400% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
15,85 $ 15,93 $ -0,08 $ -0,50% 02.03./22:51
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BMG5876H1051 930131 16,30 $ 9,05 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		14,90 € 0,00%  01.03.17
München 15,28 € +3,07%  19:47
Hamburg 14,76 € +1,86%  08:04
Frankfurt 15,018 € +1,33%  19:23
Berlin 15,195 € +0,86%  18:45
Stuttgart 14,909 € 0,00%  16:46
Düsseldorf 14,785 € -0,44%  08:06
Nasdaq 15,85 $ -0,50%  22:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Mangan revolutioniert Elektroauto-Akkus - Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW in 2 Minuten laden! 400% Mangan-Aktientip!

Maxtech Ventures Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
10 Geheimtipps bei Chip-Aktien 06.10.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...