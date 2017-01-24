Erweiterte Funktionen



Marston's Plc Full Year Expectations Unchanged




24.01.17 08:50
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Marston's plc (MARS.L) reported that its performance in the financial year to date has been encouraging, including good trading over the Christmas and New Year period despite tough comparatives.

The Group said since it is still early in the financial year its expectations for the full year are unchanged. Marston's will announce Interim Results for the 26 weeks to 1 April 2017 on 17 May 2017.


In Destination and Premium, like-for-like sales were 1.5% ahead of last year including like-for-like food sales growth of 0.6%, wet like-for-like sales growth of 1.4% and strong growth in room income. In Taverns, managed and franchise pub like-for-like sales were 1.5% ahead of last year. In Brewing, own-brewed volume was up 3% in the year to date and operating margins slightly ahead of last year.


Ralph Findlay, Chief Executive, stated: "We traded well over the Christmas period with like-for-like sales growth for the fifth successive year despite tough comparatives. In Brewing, we have continued to outperform and once again have achieved good growth with a particularly strong performance in the off-trade."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Scorpio Gold Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,568 € 1,638 € -0,07 € -4,27% 24.01./09:32
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B1JQDM80 A0LGA4 2,10 € 1,41 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 1,565 € +1,76%  08:05
Frankfurt 1,568 € -4,27%  08:04
Nasdaq OTC Other 1,64 $ -4,65%  20.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!

Scorpio Gold Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
4 MARSTON'S PLC (WKN: A0L. 07.11.09
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...