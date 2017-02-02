Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc Earnings Advance 25% In Q4

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.





The company said its bottom line climbed to $465 million, or $0.89 per share. This was up from $372 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $3.36 billion. This was up from $3.34 billion last year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $465 Mln. vs. $372 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.89 vs. $0.71 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.84 -Revenue (Q4): $3.36 Bln vs. $3.34 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.6%

