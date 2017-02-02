Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc Earnings Advance 25% In Q4
02.02.17 13:20
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line climbed to $465 million, or $0.89 per share. This was up from $372 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $3.36 billion. This was up from $3.34 billion last year.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $465 Mln. vs. $372 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.89 vs. $0.71 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.84 -Revenue (Q4): $3.36 Bln vs. $3.34 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.6%
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|69,55 $
|67,41 $
|2,14 $
|+3,17%
|02.02./22:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5717481023
|858415
|69,78 $
|51,25 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|63,76 €
|0,00%
|19.01.17
|NYSE
|69,55 $
|+3,17%
|22:02
|Stuttgart
|64,32 €
|+2,50%
|19:45
|Düsseldorf
|61,74 €
|-1,07%
|10:00
|München
|62,68 €
|-1,55%
|08:18
|Frankfurt
|61,882 €
|-2,83%
|08:17
