Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc Earnings Advance 25% In Q4




02.02.17 13:20
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line climbed to $465 million, or $0.89 per share. This was up from $372 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $3.36 billion. This was up from $3.34 billion last year.


Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $465 Mln. vs. $372 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.89 vs. $0.71 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.84 -Revenue (Q4): $3.36 Bln vs. $3.34 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.6%


MMMM


Aktuell
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
69,55 $ 67,41 $ 2,14 $ +3,17% 02.02./22:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US5717481023 858415 69,78 $ 51,25 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		63,76 € 0,00%  19.01.17
NYSE 69,55 $ +3,17%  22:02
Stuttgart 64,32 € +2,50%  19:45
Düsseldorf 61,74 € -1,07%  10:00
München 62,68 € -1,55%  08:18
Frankfurt 61,882 € -2,83%  08:17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
