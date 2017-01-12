Erweiterte Funktionen

Marks & Spencer Q3 Group Sales Up 5.9%; FY Guidance Unchanged




12.01.17 08:32
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Marks & Spencer Group Plc (MAKSY.PK, MAKSF.PK, MKS.L) reported that its Group sales were up 5.9% on a reported basis in the 13 weeks to 31 December.

In constant currency, Group sales were up 4.3%. Total UK like-for-like sales were up 1.3%. International sales were up 2.9% at constant currency benefiting from earlier shipments of spring ranges to franchise partners.


Third-quarter Clothing & Home sales rose by 3.1% of which approximately 1.5% was due to the shift in reporting period, which led to the inclusion of five additional days of the December sale. Clothing & Home LFL sales were up by 2.3%. Food sales rose by 5.6%, with LFL sales up by 0.6%.


Steve Rowe, Chief Executive, said: "As we look forward, our Q4 reported numbers will be adversely affected by sale timing and a later Easter. Against the background of uncertain consumer confidence the business remains focused on delivering the strategic actions announced last year."


Marks & Spencer said its full year guidance remains unchanged. The Group will report Full Year 2016/17 results on 24 May 2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,058 € 4,00 € 0,058 € +1,45% 12.01./09:12
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0031274896 534418 5,85 € 3,37 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 4,00 € +3,33%  08:51
München 3,99 € +3,07%  08:00
Hamburg 3,99 € +2,94%  08:01
Nasdaq OTC Other 4,1331 $ +2,81%  06.01.17
Stuttgart 4,058 € +1,45%  09:08
Berlin 3,963 € +0,25%  08:12
Düsseldorf 3,934 € 0,00%  11.01.17
  = Realtime
