Marks & Spencer Q3 Group Sales Up 5.9%; FY Guidance Unchanged
12.01.17 08:32
dpa-AFX
LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Marks & Spencer Group Plc (MAKSY.PK, MAKSF.PK, MKS.L) reported that its Group sales were up 5.9% on a reported basis in the 13 weeks to 31 December.
In constant currency, Group sales were up 4.3%. Total UK like-for-like sales were up 1.3%. International sales were up 2.9% at constant currency benefiting from earlier shipments of spring ranges to franchise partners.
Third-quarter Clothing & Home sales rose by 3.1% of which approximately 1.5% was due to the shift in reporting period, which led to the inclusion of five additional days of the December sale. Clothing & Home LFL sales were up by 2.3%. Food sales rose by 5.6%, with LFL sales up by 0.6%.
Steve Rowe, Chief Executive, said: "As we look forward, our Q4 reported numbers will be adversely affected by sale timing and a later Easter. Against the background of uncertain consumer confidence the business remains focused on delivering the strategic actions announced last year."
Marks & Spencer said its full year guidance remains unchanged. The Group will report Full Year 2016/17 results on 24 May 2017.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,058 €
|4,00 €
|0,058 €
|+1,45%
|12.01./09:12
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0031274896
|534418
|5,85 €
|3,37 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|4,00 €
|+3,33%
|08:51
|München
|3,99 €
|+3,07%
|08:00
|Hamburg
|3,99 €
|+2,94%
|08:01
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|4,1331 $
|+2,81%
|06.01.17
|Stuttgart
|4,058 €
|+1,45%
|09:08
|Berlin
|3,963 €
|+0,25%
|08:12
|Düsseldorf
|3,934 €
|0,00%
|11.01.17
