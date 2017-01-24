Erweiterte Funktionen
Markit PMI: U.S. Manufacturing Off To Solid Start In 2017
24.01.17 16:32
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Markit 'flash' US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index was 55.1 in January, up from 54.3 in December.
Although the pace of job creation softened slightly, the U.S. manufacturing sector had a solid start to 2017.
Overall operating conditions improved at the quickest pace for nearly two years, Markit noted. The solid improvement in business conditions was largely driven by sharper increases in output and new orders.
Manufacturers also reported increased production for the eighth consecutive month.
