Mark Cuban Isn't Ruling Out 2020 Run

16.03.17 15:01
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mark Cuban said he is not interested in running for President, but has not ruled out the possibility of contesting the 2020 Presidential election.


Cuban was in Washington D.C. to watch the basketball match between his team, the Dallas Mavericks, and the Washington Wizards.


When asked by the Washington Post if he was interested in running for president, Cuban responded, "None. None. But at the same time, sometimes you got to do what you got to do."


The tech investor added that he was not the ceremonial type. "I'm a go-get-[stuff] done type. I'm a grinder, and I don't know if that's a good fit."


Cuban was an active supporter of Trump's opponent Hillary Clinton during the 2016 Presidential election. Cuban and Trump traded barbs during the campaign trail and it continued even after the election.


Cuban had attended the first Presidential debate and publicly sparred with Trump, going so far as to call his fellow billionaire "bats--- crazy."


In February, Donald Trump tweeted about Cuban, saying he was not smart enough to run for President.


At the Axios Event in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, Cuban reiterated that he did not have the aspiration to be a politician, but if he could help, he would be up to the challenge.


However, Cuban added that he hopes that Trump does well as the President.


"I want him to succeed. If he succeeds, if his programs succeed, we all succeed," Cuban said.


