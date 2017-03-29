Mark Cuban: Healthcare Is A Right

Erweiterte Funktionen


29.03.17
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American businessman and investor Mark Cuban in an interview with Business Insider said healthcare should be a right.


At a time of heated discussions on the Obamacare repeal bill and its failure in Congress, everyone involved in the current debate are ignoring the basic question whether healthcare a right or an opportunity.


He further added that "coverage of most chronic and life threatening illness or injuries should be a right."


The owner of the Dallas Mavericks is said to be more serious about entering politics and to seek the Presidency. Earlier in mid March, Cuban said that he has not ruled out the possibility of contesting the 2020 Presidential election. He was a supporter of Hillary Clinton for Presidential elections.


