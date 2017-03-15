Marine Corps Leaders Warn Of Prosecution Over Female Marines' Explicit Photos

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marine Corps leaders have warned that Marines who shared explicit photographs of female Marines in a private social media group denigrates the core values of the service, and illegal behavior will be prosecuted.





The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating the "Marines United" Facebook group to determine whether violations of the Uniform Code of Military Justice occurred, acting Navy secretary Sean J. Stackley told the Senate Armed Services Committee Tuesday. The Marine Corps is part of the Navy Department.

It is not currently known how many of the group's reported 30,000 members were active Marines or how many participated in illicit activity, Stackley said. He described the behavior as a "cancer" that needs to be eradicated.

"Discovery and investigation these past several weeks into the toxic, predatory behavior harbored by the website Marines United has uncovered a grievous breakdown of good order and discipline, a violation of our core values and what amounts to an insider threat," Stackley said.

The commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Robert B. Neller, and the sergeant major of the Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. Ronald L. Green, also appeared before the panel.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM