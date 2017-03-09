Marcus & Millichap Inc. Profit Declines 14% In Q4

Erweiterte Funktionen


09.03.17 22:25
dpa-AFX


BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.


The company said its profit totaled $17.17 million, or $0.44 per share. This was lower than $19.95 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 6.9% to $189.16 million. This was down from $203.16 million last year.


Marcus & Millichap Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $17.17 Mln. vs. $19.95 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -13.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.44 vs. $0.51 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -13.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q4): $189.16 Mln vs. $203.16 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -6.9%


