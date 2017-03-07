Erweiterte Funktionen

Manz AG Reports Improvement In 2016 EBITDA; Revenue Up About 4%




07.03.17 08:23
dpa-AFX


REUTLINGEN (dpa-AFX) - Manz AG (MANZF.PK) reported that, in its operating business, the company achieved significantly improved earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) which was negative at 22.5 million euros for the 2016 fiscal year compared to a negative EBITDA of 41.9 million euros, prior year.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) was negative at 36.7 million euros compared to a negative EBIT of 58.2 million euros. The company said the significant improvement of EBITDA and EBIT is substantially the result of Manz AG's multilayered measures to optimize processes and structures within the entire group.


According to the figures, the company was able to increase its revenues in a difficult 2016 fiscal year by 4.0%, to 231.0 million euros from 222.0 million euros, previous year.


Manz AG will publish the final figures for the 2016 fiscal year and a detailed forecast for the current fiscal year, together with the complete 2016 annual report, on March 30, 2017.


Dieter Manz, CEO of Manz AG, said: "A strong strategic partnership in the solar segment, a full order book, proven successes in optimizing our cost basis and a continuous improvement of our processes - in consideration of these framework conditions, we expect to be profitable again in 2017."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



