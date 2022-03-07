Erweiterte Funktionen
Manx Financial Group - Resilient, profitable and ready for growth
07.03.22 09:09
Edison Investment Research
Manx Financial Group (MFG) offers a combination of relatively fast growth potential and low valuation. Operating income doubled between 2016 and 2020 with only a 1% decline in the pandemic year. MFG’s key assets are Conister Bank, a specialist SME and retail lender, Edgewater Associates, the largest Manx independent financial advisory business, and Manx FX, a currency broker and provider of international payment processing facilities. The ROE ranged between 12% and 17% in FY14–19 and 9% in the challenging 2020/H121. The bank is well capitalised and funded. MFG restarted paying dividends after 16 years in 2021. The shares do not have a very demanding rating at 0.49x 2020 P/BV and 5.7x depressed 2020 earnings, presenting strong share price upside potential as earnings recover.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,077 €
|0,0765 €
|0,0005 €
|+0,65%
|07.03./09:03
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IM00B28ZPX83
|A0NBXP
|0,087 €
|0,050 €
= Realtime
