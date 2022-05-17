Manx Financial Group - Payment Assist acquisition

Erweiterte Funktionen



Manx Financial Group (MFG) has announced it is buying 50.1% of Payment Assist, a UK point-of-sale lender, for £4m. Through Conister Bank, MFG has provided Payment Assist with wholesale funding over seven years and seen the company grow. This acquisition continues MFG’s strategy of acquiring interests in high-quality specialist lenders. Payment Assist, which started business as an automotive repair point-of-sale finance provider, has been expanding and diversifying its lending business. Payment Assist management will remain on board, including the CEO and COO. The deal has an estimated price/book value of 1.8x but the goodwill (estimated at £1.75m) is readily absorbable by MFG’s capital (FY21 total capital ratio of 19.1%, tangible equity of £17.3m). Payment Assist had a £1.1m operating profit in FY21, which suggests the deal should be earnings enhancing from day one and backs MFG’s statement that no shareholder dilution is expected.

