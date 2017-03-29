Manulife Names Roy Gori President

Erweiterte Funktionen



OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Manulife Financial (MFC, MFC.TO) said that Roy Gori, currently Senior Executive Vice President and General Manager of Manulife's Asia Division, has been appointed the company's President, effective June 5.


Gori will have responsibility for Manulife's global operating businesses, reporting to Chief Executive Officer Donald Guloien.


Mr. Gori will assume leadership of Manulife's Canadian, U.S. and Investment operations, in addition to Asia. He will also be responsible for developing and executing Manulife's business strategy. Mr. Gori, who is currently based in Hong Kong, will relocate to Toronto. These changes are subject to immigration approvals.


Gori joined Manulife from Citi in early 2015, where he served as Head of Consumer Banking, North Asia and Australia, and Regional Head of Retail Banking, Asia Pacific, which included responsibility for Citi's insurance and wealth management businesses.


