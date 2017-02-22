Erweiterte Funktionen

Man Planned To Bomb Target Stores To Drive Down Stock Price




22.02.17 00:53
dpa-AFX


MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Mark Barnett, a 48-year old from Florida, allegedly tried to set off homemade bombs in several Target stores, in an attempt to drive down the company's stock price and make quick bucks.


Barnett reportedly made at least 10 explosive devices in hopes of blowing up Targets along the East Coast, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.


Barnett has been charged with possession of a destructive device affecting commerce by a previously convicted felon. He faces a maximum of 10 years in federal prison.


He paid an unidentified person $10,000 to put explosives devices that were disguised as food items on the shelves of Target stores in New York, Florida and Virginia. He expected Target's share price to plunge after the attacks and he could buy them for cheap and then make money when the stock price rebounded.


Barnett gave the man at least 10 explosives, a bag of gloves, a mask and a license-plate cover in order to keep the man's identity a secret. However, the man went straight to the authorities and gave them the bombs and explained Barnett's plan.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



