Malta's Industrial Output Recovers In November
10.01.17 11:48
dpa-AFX
MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's industrial production rebounded in November, the National Statistics Office reported Tuesday.
Industrial production logged a monthly growth of 1.9 percent, reversing a 1.7 percent fall in October. This was the fastest growth since February, when output gained 2.7 percent.
On a yearly basis, industrial production continued its downward trend. Production eased 0.6 percent in November, following a 5.9 percent drop in October.
