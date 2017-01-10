Malta's Industrial Output Recovers In November

Erweiterte Funktionen


MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's industrial production rebounded in November, the National Statistics Office reported Tuesday.


Industrial production logged a monthly growth of 1.9 percent, reversing a 1.7 percent fall in October. This was the fastest growth since February, when output gained 2.7 percent.


On a yearly basis, industrial production continued its downward trend. Production eased 0.6 percent in November, following a 5.9 percent drop in October.


