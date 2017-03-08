Erweiterte Funktionen


Malta Q4 Economic Growth Improves




08.03.17 12:11
dpa-AFX


MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's economic growth improved for the second straight quarter in the three months ended December, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Wednesday.


In real terms, gross domestic product advanced 5.1 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter, faster than 4.5 percent rise in the third quarter.


In the second quarter of 2016, the rate of expansion was 4.4 percent.


In nominal terms, the annual economic growth accelerated to 6.3 percent in the December quarter from 6.0 percent in the prior quarter.


GDP growth for the whole year 2016 was 5.0 percent versus 4.5 percent in 2015. On the expenditure side, total final consumption expenditure grew by 1.9 percent, with household final consumption expenditure showing an increase of 3.9 percent and a drop in government final consumption expenditure of 3.1 per cent.


