Malta Q3 Unemployment Rate Declines




23.12.16 12:44
dpa-AFX


MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's unemployment decreased in the three months ended September from a year ago, figures from the National Statistics Office showed Friday.


The unemployment rate dropped to 4.8 percent in the third quarter from 5.3 percent in the corresponding period of 2015.


The number of unemployed people declined to 9,870 in the September quarter from 10,485 in the same period last year.


At the same time, the employment rate climbed to 66.5 percent from 65.2 percent.


