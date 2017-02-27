Erweiterte Funktionen
Malta PPI Falls Further In January
27.02.17 11:42
MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's producer prices declined for the fourth consecutive month in January, figures from the National Statistics Office showed Monday.
The producer price index fell 1.01 percent year-over-year in January, slower than December's 1.86 percent decrease.
Producer prices in the foreign market slid 3.39 percent annually in January, while domestic market prices climbed by 2.42 percent.
Month-on-month, producer prices rose 0.95 percent from December, when it dropped by 0.16 percent.
