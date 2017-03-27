Erweiterte Funktionen


Malta PPI Falls Further In February




27.03.17 12:38
dpa-AFX


MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's producer prices decreased for the fifth straight month in February, figures from the National Statistical Office showed Monday.


The producer price index fell 0.38 percent year-over-year in February, slower than the 1.04 percent decline in January.


Producer prices in the foreign market dropped 2.35 percent annually in February, while domestic market prices grew by 2.43 percent.


On a monthly basis, producer prices edged down 0.03 percent from January, when it rose by 0.94 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Riesendeal voraus - Verkauf für USD 2,5 Milliarden!
447% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Riesendeal voraus - Verkauf für USD 2,5 Milliarden! 447% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:17 , dpa-AFX
Gold Jumps Near 4-month Peak As Stocks W [...]
14:16 , dpa-AFX
Agrarminister beraten über Milchkrise, Geflügel [...]
14:15 , dpa-AFX
Canadian Dollar Drops On Falling Oil Prices
14:14 , dpa-AFX
Allergan, Paratek Report Positive Results From [...]
14:08 , dpa-AFX
Turkey Capacity Utilization Drops; Business Co [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...