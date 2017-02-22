Malta HICP Inflation At 15-Month High

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Inflation":

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's EU measure of inflation accelerated in January to the highest level in more than one year, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Wednesday.





The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 1.4 percent year-over-year in January, faster than the 1.0 percent climb in December.

Moreover, this was the strongest inflation since October 2015, when prices had risen 1.6 percent.

Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 5.2 percent annually in January and those of clothing and footwear went up by 2.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices decreased 1.1 in January, after remaining flat in the previous month.

