Malta Current Account Surplus Grows In Q4




20.03.17 11:42
dpa-AFX


MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's current account surplus increased in the three months ended December, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Monday.


The current account surplus rose to EUR 256.2 million in the fourth quarter from EUR 113.3 million in the corresponding period last year.


The goods and services trade surplus grew to EUR 346.7 million in the December quarter from EUR 165.7 million a year ago.


Meanwhile, the primary income deficit widened from EUR 114.9 million to EUR 172.4 million. The secondary income showed a surplus of EUR 81.9 million, up from EUR 62.6 million.


The capital account surplus for the fourth quarter was EUR 36.5 million versus EUR 8.2 million last year. The surplus in the financial account climbed notably to EUR 636.2 million from EUR 170.6 million.


