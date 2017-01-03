Erweiterte Funktionen


"Make In U.S.A. Or Pay Big Border Tax": Trump




03.01.17 15:59
dpa-AFX


MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - US President-elect Donald Trump has repeated his warning that US companies that sell products they manufactured abroad will have to pay heavily in the United States.


In a Twitter statement Tuesday, Trump said "General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to U.S. car dealers-tax free across border. Make in U.S.A. or pay big border tax!"


Labour is cheap in Mexico, where US companies reportedly pay a daily salary that is almost equivalent to what it pays an hour to its employees in America.


One of the main promises that Trump gave to Americans during the election campaign was to create and bring back tens of thousands of jobs to America.


Trump had warned during several campaign rallies that if a company fire their workers, move to another country, and then ship their products back into United States, his administration will make them pay a 35 percent tax.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor!
466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!  
 
Monument Mining Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor! 466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!

Monument Mining Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
19:28 , dpa-AFX
Ford Capitulates To Trump, Scraps Mexico Pla [...]
19:27 , dpa-AFX
Britischer EU-Botschafter tritt kurz vor Brexit- [...]
19:26 , dpa-AFX
Canadian Solar Posting Strong Gain In Afterno [...]
19:12 , dpa-AFX
French Workers Can Ignore E-Mail Off The C [...]
18:51 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Weitere Ge [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...