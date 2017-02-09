Erweiterte Funktionen


Mainland Norway Growth Rebounds In Q4




09.02.17 08:43
dpa-AFX


OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Mainland Norway's economic growth gained momentum in the final three months of 2015, after slowing sharply in the third quarter, preliminary figures from Statistics Norway showed Thursday.


Gross domestic product grew 0.3 percent from the third quarter, when the economy expanded just 0.1 percent. Growth was 0.5 percent in the three months to June.


Overall GDP grew 1.1 percent in the fourth quarter after a 0.6 percent decline in the previous three months.


The largest contribution to growth in mainland GDP in the fourth quarter came from building and construction activities, the agency said.


In 2016, Mainland Norway growth slowed to 0.8 percent from 1.1 percent in the previous year, marking the weakest outcome since 2009 when the economy shrunk. Growth slowed for a fourth consecutive year.


Overall growth eased to 1 percent in 2016 from 1.6 percent in 2015, the weakest pace in three years.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme - Bis zu 79 g/t Gold! Nachbar 150x höher bewertet - 862% mit Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Astorius Resources Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
3,24% Lithium - Potentielle Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
09:30 , dpa-AFX
Nissan Motor 9-Month Profit Down, Volume U [...]
09:30 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: Bencard Allergie GmbH optimal p [...]
09:28 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: Erste AM mit neuem Head of H [...]
09:11 , dpa-AFX
BHP Billiton Board Okays Investment In Mad D [...]
09:02 , dpa-AFX
OTS: ReiseBank AG / Gold im Wert von meh [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...