Mainland Norway Growth Rebounds In Q4

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Mainland Norway's economic growth gained momentum in the final three months of 2015, after slowing sharply in the third quarter, preliminary figures from Statistics Norway showed Thursday.





Gross domestic product grew 0.3 percent from the third quarter, when the economy expanded just 0.1 percent. Growth was 0.5 percent in the three months to June.

Overall GDP grew 1.1 percent in the fourth quarter after a 0.6 percent decline in the previous three months.

The largest contribution to growth in mainland GDP in the fourth quarter came from building and construction activities, the agency said.

In 2016, Mainland Norway growth slowed to 0.8 percent from 1.1 percent in the previous year, marking the weakest outcome since 2009 when the economy shrunk. Growth slowed for a fourth consecutive year.

Overall growth eased to 1 percent in 2016 from 1.6 percent in 2015, the weakest pace in three years.

