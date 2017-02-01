Main Economic Events In Europe In February

Erweiterte Funktionen


VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Europe is set to have an action packed February on the macroeconomic front with the Bank of England's Super Thursday kick-starting the month.


"Brexit" is set to continue dominating the European political and macoreconomic scene at least in the first two weeks as the British lawmakers debate the Article 50 process and vote on it.


Business will shift to mainland Europe the third week with the fourth quarter GDP data due from the several countries including Germany. UK inflation figures for January will also garner some attention. Sweden will also be in focus with the Riksbank policy decision due.


The fourth week of the month will see the release of flash readings for the Purchasing Managers' Indexes for main European countries.


The month will conclude with the release of the flash February inflation figures for Eurozone.


CLICK HERE for a detailed preview of Europe's big month


