Macy's Signs Exclusive Deal With G-III For DKNY Women's Apparel And Accessories




27.03.17 10:47
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Retailer Macy's, Inc. (M) announced Monday an agreement with G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.

, a manufacturer of apparel and accessories under licensed brands, owned brands and private label brands. Under the deal, Macy's will serve as the exclusive U.S. department store for sales of DKNY women's apparel and accessories, beginning February 2018.


Under the agreement, Macy's exclusivity covers DKNY women's apparel, handbags and shoes, in addition to women's and men's outerwear and swim, which will be available at Macy's locations nationwide and on macys.com.


Macy's and G-III will work closely on brand extensions and exclusive products. The agreement also plans for increased and enhanced DKNY shop-in-shops in Macy's stores.


The company noted that G-III will continue to operate the freestanding global DKNY stores and DKNY.com. G-III also will maintain DKNY's agreements with international license partners and distributors outside of the United States.


Products outside the exclusive categories and products distributed by DKNY's various licensees under other categories in the DKNY family will continue to be sold to a broad range of department stores, including Macy's.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



