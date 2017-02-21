Macy's Provides 2017 Guidance

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Macy's":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Macy's, Inc. (M) announced, in fiscal 2017, the company expects adjusted earnings per share of between $3.37 and $3.62, excluding the impact of the anticipated settlement charges related to the defined benefit plans.



Excluding the impact of the anticipated fourth quarter gain on the sale of the Union Square Men's building in San Francisco and the anticipated settlement charges related to the defined benefit plans, adjusted earnings per share of $2.90 to $3.15 are expected in 2017.

For fiscal 2017, Macy's expects comparable sales on an owned basis to decline between 2.2 percent and 3.3 percent, with comparable sales on an owned plus licensed basis to decline between 2.0 percent and 3.0 percent. Total sales are expected to be down between 3.2 percent and 4.3 percent, reflecting the 66 stores closed in 2016. Total sales for fiscal 2017 reflect a 53rd week of sales, whereas comparable sales are on a 52-week basis.

Macy's, Inc. also announced that its previously announced CEO transition will occur on March 23, 2017. Jeff Gennette, president of Macy's, Inc., will assume the CEO role and Terry Lundgren will continue as executive chairman of the company.

Fourth-quarter earnings per share were $1.54. Excluding impairments, store closing, settlement charges and other costs of $247 million ($147 million after tax or 48 cents per share), earnings per share on an adjusted basis were $2.02 for the fourth quarter of 2016.

Sales in the fourth quarter of 2016 totaled $8.515 billion, down 4.0 percent from total sales of $8.869 billion in the fourth quarter of 2015. On an owned basis, fourth quarter comparable sales declined by 2.7 percent. Comparable sales on an owned plus licensed basis for the fourth quarter were down 2.1 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM