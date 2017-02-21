Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Macy's":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Macy's Provides 2017 Guidance




21.02.17 14:42
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Macy's, Inc. (M) announced, in fiscal 2017, the company expects adjusted earnings per share of between $3.37 and $3.62, excluding the impact of the anticipated settlement charges related to the defined benefit plans.

Excluding the impact of the anticipated fourth quarter gain on the sale of the Union Square Men's building in San Francisco and the anticipated settlement charges related to the defined benefit plans, adjusted earnings per share of $2.90 to $3.15 are expected in 2017.


For fiscal 2017, Macy's expects comparable sales on an owned basis to decline between 2.2 percent and 3.3 percent, with comparable sales on an owned plus licensed basis to decline between 2.0 percent and 3.0 percent. Total sales are expected to be down between 3.2 percent and 4.3 percent, reflecting the 66 stores closed in 2016. Total sales for fiscal 2017 reflect a 53rd week of sales, whereas comparable sales are on a 52-week basis.


Macy's, Inc. also announced that its previously announced CEO transition will occur on March 23, 2017. Jeff Gennette, president of Macy's, Inc., will assume the CEO role and Terry Lundgren will continue as executive chairman of the company.


Fourth-quarter earnings per share were $1.54. Excluding impairments, store closing, settlement charges and other costs of $247 million ($147 million after tax or 48 cents per share), earnings per share on an adjusted basis were $2.02 for the fourth quarter of 2016.


Sales in the fourth quarter of 2016 totaled $8.515 billion, down 4.0 percent from total sales of $8.869 billion in the fourth quarter of 2015. On an owned basis, fourth quarter comparable sales declined by 2.7 percent. Comparable sales on an owned plus licensed basis for the fourth quarter were down 2.1 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme perfekt - Mögliche Weltklasse-Zink-Lagerstätte in Europa!
Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
32,60 $ 32,30 $ 0,30 $ +0,93% 21.02./15:51
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US55616P1049 A0MS7Y 45,50 $ 28,55 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		30,69 € +0,92%  15:49
Frankfurt 31,117 € +2,75%  15:49
Stuttgart 30,90 € +2,33%  15:45
Berlin 30,18 € +1,14%  08:08
NYSE 32,61 $ +0,96%  15:51
Düsseldorf 30,365 € +0,75%  08:14
München 30,35 € +0,61%  08:01
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahmen hochgradiger Kobalt-Lagerstätten in Marokko voraus! Börsenstar baut Lithium-Zulieferer für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
19 Macy's 18.01.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...