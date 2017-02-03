Erweiterte Funktionen

Macy's Jumps On Report Of Takeover Talks With Hudson's Bay




03.02.17 19:36
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving notably higher in the previous session, shares of Macy's (M) have seen some further upside during trading on Friday.

Macy's is currently up by 5.2 percent after reaching its best intraday level in a month.


The jump by Macy's comes after the Wall Street Journal reported Saks Fifth Avenue parent Hudson's Bay is in talks to acquire the department store chain.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



