Macy's Jumps On Report CEO Open To Buyout Offers




02.02.17 19:31
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Macy's (M) are seeing considerable strength in afternoon trading on Thursday, with the department store chain jumping by 6.1 percent. With the gain, Macy's has reached its best intraday level in almost a month.


The advance by Macy's comes after the New York Post reported departing CEO Terry Lundgren is open to offers from potential friendly buyers to avoid an ugly board shakeup.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US55616P1049 A0MS7Y 45,50 $ 28,55 $
