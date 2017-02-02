Erweiterte Funktionen
Macy's Jumps On Report CEO Open To Buyout Offers
02.02.17 19:31
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Macy's (M) are seeing considerable strength in afternoon trading on Thursday, with the department store chain jumping by 6.1 percent. With the gain, Macy's has reached its best intraday level in almost a month.
The advance by Macy's comes after the New York Post reported departing CEO Terry Lundgren is open to offers from potential friendly buyers to avoid an ugly board shakeup.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|30,72 $
|29,21 $
|1,51 $
|+5,17%
|02.02./22:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US55616P1049
|A0MS7Y
|45,50 $
|28,55 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|28,61 €
|+3,58%
|19:00
|NYSE
|30,72 $
|+5,17%
|22:00
|Stuttgart
|28,47 €
|+4,32%
|19:45
|Frankfurt
|28,39 €
|+4,22%
|19:49
|München
|27,00 €
|-0,95%
|08:00
|Berlin
|26,79 €
|-1,69%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|26,72 €
|-1,94%
|10:00
