Macy's Board Elects Jeff Gennette CEO; Terry Lundgren Continues As Chairman

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Retailer Macy's, Inc. (M) announced Thursday that its board of directors has unanimously elected Jeff Gennette chief executive officer, effective that day.



As announced earlier, Gennette succeeds Terry Lundgren, who will continue as executive chairman.

It was in June last year that the department store chain said that Lundgren, the company's CEO since 2003 and chairman since 2004, will transition the position of CEO to Gennette in the first quarter of 2017.

The transition is part of the company's board of directors' succession plan that included Gennette's election as President of Macy's in 2014. Gennette joined the board in June

In late February, Macy's announced that its CEO transition will occur on March 23.

Gennette, aged 55, was named President in March 2014 after serving as Macy's Chief Merchandising Officer since February 2009. From February 2008 to February 2009, he served as chairman and CEO of Macy's West in San Francisco. He began his retail career in 1983 as an executive trainee at Macy's West.

