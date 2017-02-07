Macquarie Continues To Expects FY17 Result To Be Broadly In Line With FY16

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Macquarie Group (MQG.AX, MQBKY.PK) said that it continues to expects its result for fiscal year 2017 to be broadly in line with fiscal year 2016.

The company currently expects combined net profit contribution from operating groups for fiscal year 2017 to be broadly in line with fiscal year 2016.

Macquarie's annuity-style businesses' -Macquarie Asset Management, Corporate and Asset Finance and Banking and Financial Services- combined third-quarter of 2017 net profit contribution up on the prior corresponding period.





Macquarie's capital markets facing businesses' (Commodities and Global Markets and Macquarie Capital) combined the third-quarter 2017 net profit contribution down on the prior corresponding period largely due to subdued Equity Capital Markets activity and the timing of transactions in Macquarie Capital.

Assets under management was A$501.7 billion at December 2016, up 2% on September 2016 predominately driven by positive FX and market movements.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM