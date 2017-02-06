Macerich Company Issues Earnings Guidance
06.02.17 23:07
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Macerich Company (MAC) announced, for 2017, the company expects: EPS in a range of $1.26 - $1.36; and FFO per share in a range of $3.90 - $4.00. The company noted that the guidance included $0.08 of dilution from the January 2017 sale of Northgate Mall, Cascade Mall and one additional non-core asset that is currently under contract.
The Macerich Company reported fourth-quarter net income attributable to the company of $37.1 million or $0.26 per share compared to $415.0 million or $2.65 per share, prior year. Included in net income in the fourth quarter of the 2015 results is a $311 million or $1.86 per share gain on selling joint venture interests in four malls. For the fourth quarter, 2016, funds from operations was $180.6 million or $1.17 per share compared to $186.4 million or $1.12 per share, prior year.
Fourth-quarter total revenues decreased to $272.00 million from $320.76 million, a year ago. Mall portfolio occupancy was 95.4% at December 31, 2016 compared to 96.1% at December 31, 2015.
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|69,02 $
|69,34 $
|-0,32 $
|-0,46%
|07.02./00:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5543821012
|888353
|94,51 $
|66,00 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|64,75 €
|0,00%
|27.01.17
|Frankfurt
|63,821 €
|+0,75%
|06.02.17
|München
|63,50 €
|+0,75%
|06.02.17
|Berlin
|64,47 €
|+0,75%
|06.02.17
|NYSE
|69,02 $
|-0,46%
|06.02.17