WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – While reporting third-quarter results on Wednesday, The Macerich Company (MAC) increased its 2021 guidance for both estimated EPS, and FFO per share. Earnings per share is now projected in a range of $0.09 – $0.17. FFO per share – excluding items – is now anticipated in a range of $1.92 – $2.00.

