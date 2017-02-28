Erweiterte Funktionen

M&T Bank Announces Passing Of President And COO Mark Czarnecki




28.02.17 02:44
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - M&T Bank announced Monday that President and Chief Operating Officer Mark Czarnecki died yesterday after an extended illness.

He was 61.


Mr. Czarnecki served as President of M&T Bank, the principal banking subsidiary of M&T Bank Corporation (MTB, for the past decade. He was a member of the Boards of Directors of M&T and M&T Bank, and sat on M&T's Management Committee.


Mr. Czarnecki served as chairman of the New York Bankers Association in 2010. He was active in the community, serving as chairman of the Westminster Foundation and the Westminster Community Charter School, both in partnership with Buffalo Promise Neighborhood. He was past chairman of the Buffalo Zoo, vice chairman of the University at Buffalo Council and a director of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
167,95 $ 168,67 $ -0,72 $ -0,43% 28.02./00:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US55261F1049 863582 170,81 $ 102,53 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		159,86 € 0,00%  22.02.17
Frankfurt 159,189 € +0,26%  27.02.17
Düsseldorf 159,22 € -0,12%  27.02.17
NYSE 167,95 $ -0,43%  27.02.17
  = Realtime
