M&G High Income Investment Trust PLC : Net Asset Value(s)




14.03.17 16:45
dpa-AFX


14 March 2017


M&G High Income Investment Trust P.

L.C.




The Board of M&G High Income Investment Trust P.L.C. announce


 that the net asset value (NAV) at 12:00 noon today was £453.3 million.




Income Shares * 59.06p 'XD'


Capital Shares 0.00p


Zero Dividend Preference Shares 121.91p


Income & Growth Units 59.06p 'XD'


Package Units 180.97p 'XD'




The net asset values have been calculated on a cum-income basis,


with dividends payable deducted from net assets on the ex-dividend


date.  Financial assets are valued on a mid-market price basis.




* The ex-income NAV of each Income Shares is 58.53p.




The portfolio of assets is currently invested:




Cash/Cash equivalents 38.53%


UK Equities 47.34%


Short dated GILTs 11.95%


UK Bonds 2.18%






Source: M&G High Income Investment Trust PLC via GlobeNewswire



