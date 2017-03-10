Erweiterte Funktionen


M&G High Income Investment Trust PLC : Net Asset Value(s)




10.03.17 17:33
dpa-AFX


10 March 2017


M&G High Income Investment Trust P.

L.C.




The Board of M&G High Income Investment Trust P.L.C. announce


 that the net asset value (NAV) at 12:00 noon today was £452.1 million.




Income Shares * 58.56p 'XD'


Capital Shares 0.00p


Zero Dividend Preference Shares 121.91p


Income & Growth Units 58.56p 'XD'


Package Units 180.47p 'XD'




The net asset values have been calculated on a cum-income basis,


with dividends payable deducted from net assets on the ex-dividend


date.  Financial assets are valued on a mid-market price basis.




* The ex-income NAV of each Income Shares is 58.02p.




The portfolio of assets is currently invested:






 Cash/Cash equivalents  23.67%


 UK Equities  47.29%


 Short dated GILTs  26.85%


 UK Bonds  2.19%










This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: M&G High Income Investment Trust PLC via GlobeNewswire



A0MV080553292R20


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


