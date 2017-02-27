M&G High Income Investment Trust PLC : Net Asset Value(s)

27 February 2017

M&G High Income Investment Trust P.L.C.

The Board of M&G High Income Investment Trust P.L.C. announce

that the net asset value (NAV) at 12:00 noon today was £448.8 million.

Income Shares * 57.24p

Capital Shares 0.00p

Zero Dividend Preference Shares 121.91p

Income & Growth Units 57.24p

Package Units 179.15p

The net asset values have been calculated on a cum-income basis,

with dividends payable deducted from net assets on the ex-dividend

date.



Financial assets are valued on a mid-market price basis.

* The ex-income NAV of each Income Shares is 56.26p.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: M&G High Income Investment Trust PLC via GlobeNewswire

A0MV080553292R18

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM