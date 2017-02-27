M&G High Income Investment Trust PLC : Net Asset Value(s)

Erweiterte Funktionen



27.02.17 16:19
27 February 2017


The Board of M&G High Income Investment Trust P.L.C. announce


 that the net asset value (NAV) at 12:00 noon today was £448.8 million.




Income Shares * 57.24p


Capital Shares 0.00p


Zero Dividend Preference Shares 121.91p


Income & Growth Units 57.24p


Package Units 179.15p




The net asset values have been calculated on a cum-income basis,


with dividends payable deducted from net assets on the ex-dividend


date.

  Financial assets are valued on a mid-market price basis.




* The ex-income NAV of each Income Shares is 56.26p.




