Erweiterte Funktionen


M&G High Income Investment Trust PLC : Net Asset Value(s)




22.02.17 16:43
dpa-AFX


22 February 2017


M&G High Income Investment Trust P.

L.C.




The Board of M&G High Income Investment Trust P.L.C. announce


 that the net asset value (NAV) at 12:00 noon today was £448.1 million.




Income Shares * 56.97p 'XD'


Capital Shares 0.00p


Zero Dividend Preference Shares 121.91p


Income & Growth Units 56.97p 'XD'


Package Units 178.88p 'XD'




The net asset values have been calculated on a cum-income basis,


with dividends payable deducted from net assets on the ex-dividend


date.  Financial assets are valued on a mid-market price basis.




* The ex-income NAV of each Income Shares is 56.42p.






This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: M&G High Income Investment Trust PLC via GlobeNewswire



A0MV080553292R38


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Petrolithium Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals - 383% Lithium-Aktientip!
Besseres Petrolithium-Projekt als MGX Minerals!  
 
Scientific Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Petrolithium-Übernahme mit bis zu 730ppm Lithium - Die neue Petrolithium Nr. 1! Besser als MGX Minerals - 392% Lithium-Aktientip!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
17:42 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Merkel berät mit IWF-Chefin Lagar [...]
17:40 , dpa-AFX
WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 1. März 2 [...]
17:40 , dpa-AFX
TAGESVORSCHAU: Termine am 23. Februar [...]
17:37 , dpa-AFX
GNW: GLOBAL BIOENERGIES: CLARIANT be [...]
17:35 , dpa-AFX
KORREKTUR: Brasilien muss Kaffee importier [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...