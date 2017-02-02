Erweiterte Funktionen


M&G High Income Investment Trust PLC : Net Asset Value(s)




02.02.17 16:48
dpa-AFX


2 February 2017


M&G High Income Investment Trust P.

L.C.




The Board of M&G High Income Investment Trust P.L.C. announce


 that the net asset value (NAV) at 12:00 noon today was £438 million.




Income Shares * 53.87p 'XD'


Capital Shares 0.00p


Zero Dividend Preference Shares 120.99p


Income & Growth Units 53.87p 'XD'


Package Units 174.85p 'XD'




The net asset values have been calculated on a cum-income basis,


with dividends payable deducted from net assets on the ex-dividend


date.  Financial assets are valued on a mid-market price basis.




* The ex-income NAV of each Income Shares is 53.87p.




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: M&G High Income Investment Trust PLC via GlobeNewswire



A0MV080553292R47


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten!
Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
AVZ Minerals Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten! Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!

AVZ Minerals Ltd.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
22:40 , dpa-AFX
Hanesbrands Inc. Q4 Income Climbs 15%
22:37 , dpa-AFX
Kimco Realty Corp. Reports 5% Advance In Q [...]
22:33 , dpa-AFX
DeVry Education Group Inc. Profit Rises 24% [...]
22:31 , dpa-AFX
Motorola Solutions Inc. Q4 Income Rises 18%
22:29 , dpa-AFX
Visa Inc. Profit Rises 7% In Q1
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...